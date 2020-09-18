Molly Moore x Maty Noyes – Handsomer

Molly Moore has released a bunch of singles from her upcoming album Voice On The Internet. They include “IRL”, “I Love You But I Don’t Like You.”, and “Be Here Now.” Her latest is “Handsomer” and is a playful anti-man song with Maty Noyes. https://mollymooreofficial.com/

September 18th, 2020