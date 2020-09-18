Camina – Forever and Always

Camina is releasing her debut album Te Quiero Mucho this October. Camina is a classically trained opera singer who has toured with Broken Social Scene and Polyphonic Spree. She blends electronic, trip hop and R & B into a smoky evocative blend. Describing the aim of the track, CAMÍNA says, “It is my hope as an artist to communicate through my individual experience a thoughtful critique to our political, economic, and social systems, and to encourage people to learn, engage, and make steps towards the systemic change necessary for social progress.” https://www.caminamusic.com/

September 18th, 2020