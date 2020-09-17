Pentatonix – Mad World

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- DMC, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel and More Appear in Harry Chapin Documentary Trailer
- Live Nation Will Turn Concert Venues Into Polling Centers
- Kesha Brings T. Rex’s ‘Children of the Revolution’ to Tonight Show
- Will Butler Gets Ready to Feast in ‘Bethlehem’ Video
- Brandi Carlile Takes on Tears for Fears’ ‘Mad World’
- Maximo Park Share First New Music in Nearly Four Years
- Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings Cover Stevie Wonder’s ‘Signed Sealed Delivered I’m Yours’
- Future Islands Share Mellow New Single ‘Moonlight’
- Jeff Tweedy Shares Two New Songs From Upcoming Solo Album
- The Mountain Goats Share Soulful New Track ‘Get Famous’
Music Connection
- Jonas Group Publishing Launches in Nashville
- Shure Pro Workflow Webinar: Behind the Scenes at the ACM Awards
- Novation Announces Online Synth Experience
- Patricia Wilson Aden Named New President & CEO of The Blues Foundation
- RIAA Announces Multimedia Campaign to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
- Kubernik: Interview with Bill Wyman of The Rolling Stones
- Participate in Raptology's Monthly Online Rap Contest
- SiriusXM is Seeking Part-Time Coordinator
- Blue Élan Records Announces Free Music Industry Webinar Series for Students
- Electronic/Chillwave Instrumentals Needed
Music News Underground
- EELS announce new album 'Earth to Dora' and new single 'Are We Alright Again'
- beabadoobee named as latest UK artist to join global programme for emerging talent
- beabadoobee shares video for new single 'Worth It' and reveals debut album release date
- Sports Team release 'Stations Of The Cross At The Oval'
- Brian Eno, Cassie Kinoshi, Ed O’Brien and Isobel Waller-Bridge launch Music Masterclasses
- Phillip Sandifer releases 'Weep for angry christians' a single/video addressing anger
- The International Songwriting Competition's regular deadline approaching soon
- Johnny Cash and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to be released
- Kima Otung reveals new single 'If Nobody Told You'
- New chapter for Motown Records with UK label launch
