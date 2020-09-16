Melanie C Ft Nadia Rose – Fearless

“Meeting Nadia was kismet,” says Melanie. “I’d seen her on Kathy Burke’s documentary series on women and fallen in love with her attitude. As female artists, we have to be fearless. I love this girl.” Commenting on the collaboration for the first time today, Nadia likewise says: “It’s no secret that I’m a super Spice Girls fan so this whole experience has been very surreal. Melanie C is an incredible human being; creating with her has been nothing short of perfect. Feel-good song that makes you feel-GREAT!”

