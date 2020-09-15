Quincy Coleman – We Can Do This Now (Environmental Justice)

Quincy Coleman is known for her music in Waitress and Brothers and Sisters. In 2009 she was diagnosed with stage IV cancer.

“I am living with stage IV cancer and so are you,” Quincy states. “The house of humanity is on fire with a stage IV cancer called racism. And the house that we know as Mother Earth is on fire with a stage IV cancer called climate change. If we can heed the call to action by taking responsibility for our part in the manifestation of this disease, choosing to love and listen to our black and brown brothers and sisters and the earth, then, and only then, will we be able to truly heal and transform, shifting into wholeness and harmony within ourselves, each other and the planet!”

Coleman is releasing multiple versions of the same song “We Can Do This Now (WCDTN).” This version is inspired by Greta Thunberg’s speech “Our House Is On Fire.” It is also a call to action with proceeds going to Friday For The Future. Info can be found at http://wecandothisnow.org/