Miranda and the Beat – Such A Fool

Miranda and the Beat announce their Third Man Records debut 7” featuring “Chillantro” and “Such a Fool” coming out on Friday September 18. The band began as a duo of Miranda Zipse and Kim Sollecito. They now include Dylan Fernandez and Mike Roth, as well as many guest stars. The band has a style that is retro R & B meets surf and soul.

“The world has been through a lot in the past six months, and the music and art that will emerge will certainly reflect the times,” said the band’s Miranda Zipse. “I am excited to see the creative ways that artists adapt and reinvent their mediums and processes due to limited resources. ‘Such a Fool’ was written before COVID, but I made the music video in quarantine at home in New York City. Being very limited in what I could do with the resources I had forced me to create something I would have never normally created.” https://www.instagram.com/miranda_andthebeat/