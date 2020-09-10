Cassidy King – Safe Places

Last month Cassidy King released her single “Wasted.” Her previous singles include “Professional Smiler”, and “Polaroid.” King is an Ohio artist who is building an indie pop niche of her own.

“I’m always trying to be a better version of myself. I’m just Cassidy King. What you see is what you get. I try to show listeners vulnerability. They’re not alone. What they’re feeling is valid. I hope my music can be a voice for people when they need it. I want to help.”

Today she releases “Safe Places.”

“‘Safe Places’ was inspired by a poem I wrote about dating a girl who wasn’t fully ready to commit because she had a boyfriend. She was with us both at the same time and we had no idea. I was overwhelmed by the feeling of him taking credit for every smile that ran across her face. He was the human she could display and I was the being she was hiding. He was the shell, the face, and body but I was underneath the surface making her feel. To everyone in her world I was just a friend because our love always had to be hidden. The infatuation I craved by chasing a straight girl ended up turning into a love that tore me apart because I could never fully have her. I felt myself breaking more and more everyday because I kept hoping she would wake up one day and choose me but to this day she’s still with him.” https://www.instagram.com/cassidyyking/?hl=en