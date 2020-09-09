Nadia Vaeh – Anxiety

Nadia Vaeh’s new track “Anxiety,” is a reflection on her personal mental health struggles and how she copes with the highs and lows of anxiety.  She is donating a portion of the proceeds to MusiCares, an organization focused on providing critical assistance to people in the music industry, and resources that affect the music community’s health and welfare. https://www.nadiavaeh.com/

