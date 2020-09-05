Emma Vollard – Femininity

Melbourne artist Emma Vollard joined forces with a powerhouse crew including Allysha Joy, Elle Shimada, Bumpy Jordan Pereira, Lucky Pereira to create “Femininity.”

“As females, realistically we have all been subject to comments and actions that have belittled, stigmatised and diminished our sense of womanhood and integrity. In my case, this has seen me: being asked to “smile more” and wear more “feminine clothes” and asked “why don’t you wear makeup?” and most recently being told by a male photographer that said, “I usually take photos of hot skinny girls, so this is out of my comfort zone.”

“In the wake of recent events regarding a predatory male photographer and the rampant exploitation of women in the music industry, women are experiencing a collective trauma for those who have been affected by hyper-sexualised and belittling comments and actions. It has become clear to me that many men in the industry are using their power to take advantage of women in vulnerable positions. In no circumstance is this okay, systemic sexism and ignorance is no longer an excuse. We need to fight this together, we need men to be our allies not our gender’s undoing. This is not the case with all men – I would never want to discredit the men who are challenging social norms, facilitating discourse and fighting for equality. We need to support women and non-gender conforming people, but most importantly we need to support each other.” https://www.facebook.com/emmavolardmusic/