BUMPER – Pop Songs 2020

Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner and Crying’s Ryan Galloway live 3 blocks apart. It took quarantine for the two to work together as BUMPER. They released their debut EP called Pop Songs 2020 today. It features 4 tracks:

You Can Get It
Black Light
Red Brick
Ballad 0

https://www.instagram.com/bumperband/

September 4th, 2020