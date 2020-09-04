Ava Rowland – He’s Like A Habit

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (117)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (65)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (97)
- Film of the Month (78)
- Interviews (371)
- Live Photos (586)
- Live Show Reviews (73)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (30)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (86)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (341)
- Uncategorized (2)
- Unfinished Mail (102)
- Upcoming New releases (49)
- Video of the Month (84)
- Videos (1,516)
- Website of the Month (114)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- Haim Drop The Summer Girl Remixes Volume 1
- Father John Misty Reinterprets T. Rex’s ‘Main Man’
- SZA Drops Neptunes-Produced Single ‘Hit Different’ With Ty Dolla $ign
- Billie Joe Armstrong Shares Cover of Wreckless Eric’s ‘Whole Wide World’
- Devandra Banhart Honors the Grateful Dead’s Blues for Allah Anniversary With Cover
- American Authors Unveil Title Track From New EP, Counting Down, Ahead of Upcoming Twitch Appearance
- Finneas Honors Those Who’ve Lost Someone to COVID-19 With ‘What They’ll Say About Us’
- Hot Chip Revive the Velvet Underground’s ‘Candy Says’
- Miley Cyrus Jazzes Up Billie Eilish’s ‘My Future’ on Live Lounge
- Kevin Morby Shares New Single, ‘Campfire,’ From Upcoming Album
Music Connection
- Scarlett Now Allows You to Customize Your Gain Halos
- Kubernik: The 2020 Legacy of Janis Joplin
- BMG Increases Revenues During Pandemic to Record Result
- The Perlman Music Program Chooses Mojave Microphones for a Virtual Summer Music School
- Continued: QSC's TouchMix Webinar Series
- Top 9 Tricks to Overcome Stage Fright
- Vinyl Sales Rise 47% For First Record Store Day Drop
- DIY Spotlight: GEM
- Album Review: "Saudade" by Juni Ata (8/10)
- Album Review: "Music Box" by Mitch Perry Group (9/10)
Music News Underground
- Former Made In Chelsea star Andy Jordan releases Postcards From The Future EP
- Tisha Hunter 'Right Now'
- Pennan Brae 'Wiggle' video premiere
- Paris Bennett 'Opposites Attract' video premiere
- Sami Chohfi spreads the love with new single 'Extraordinary World'
- New book outlines the story behind every single Iron Maiden track
- Daniel Bedingfield to release new song on Friday
- BTS collaborated with Hyundai on new track ‘IONIQ: I’m On It’
- Jamie Raine & Digga D link up for viral music campaign
- New artist issi making waves in the Australian music scene
Leave a Reply