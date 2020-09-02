Adrianne Lenker – anything

Adrianne Lenker is the soul of Big Thief, who tour was cut short in March. She has announced today that she is releasing two solo albums in October: songs and instrumentals. After returning to the states from Europe, Lenker decamped to a one room cabin in the mountains of western Massachusetts. “I grew really connected to the space itself,” says Lenker. “The one room cabin felt like the inside of an acoustic guitar — it was such a joy to hear the notes reverberate in the space.” With a hankering to capture the feel of the space, Lenker enlisted the help of engineer Philip Weinrobe, gathering a mass of tape machines, a binaural head, and a pile of XLR cables. The recording is 100% analog-analog-analog. No digital process. https://www.adriannelenker. com/

