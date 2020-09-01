In March the term “Zoomed Out” meant nothing. In September it is more than a buzzword. In a normal week I’m catching 2-3 webinars about our industry. These focus on the big questions of music festivals and venues, to the important questions of generating revenue by streams alone. I watch Indie Week, Mondo, Music Cities Together and continue to search for more. It keeps me plugged in to where we are worldwide and if/when we can see each other at shows again. On top of that I’m trying to catch the music festivals that are streaming, or FB Live shows. Many days it feels like I never leave my computer.

In our brave new world I feel like I’m getting an education on a world we are still discovering. It is filled with more questions than answers. The vast majority have the answer – next year. Maybe. Possibly. The music keeps flowing and expanding as my inbox is filled daily. What happens next is the question we all want to know.

Sincerely,

Alex Teitz

Editor-In-Chief

FEMMUSIC