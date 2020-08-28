Grids and Dots – The Great Divide

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Rick Astley Shares Acoustic Cover of Post Malone’s ‘Better Now’
- Evanescence Urge Fans to Speak Up in ‘Use My Voice’ Video
- Public Enemy Return to Def Jam With What You Gonna Do When the Grid Goes Down
- Billie Eilish and Finneas Recreate NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Set for At-Home Performance
- Margo Price Transforms ‘I’d Die for You’ to Offer ‘Hope’
- Two Minutes To Late Night Shows Allyship With Rage Against the Machine Cover
- Goo Goo Dolls Announce It’s Christmas All Over Holiday Album
- Luna Share Kaleidoscopic Cover of Television’s ‘Marquee Moon’
- Sia Shares New Song ‘Riding on My Bike’
- The Killers Bring ‘Blowback’ to The Late Show
Music Connection
- AES Show Fall 2020 Convention Early Bird Registration Ends August 31
- Livestream Review: The Susie Glaze New Folk Ensemble Duo
- NEW TOYS: IsoAcoustics Iso-Puck 76
- NEW TOYS: Dean Guitar New Icon Select Electric
- NEW TOYS: DAKING COMP II
- NEW TOYS: Kazrog True Dynamics Plug-In
- NEW TOYS: GIK Acoustics VISO Booth
- NEW TOYS: API 312 Microphone Preamp
- Win an Epiphone Les Paul in Guitar Center's Bill & Ted Face the Music Sweepstakes
- Kubernik: Amazon Kicks Off [RE]DISCOVER Initiative with Bob Marley as Artist of the Month
Music News Underground
- Sami Chohfi spreads the love with new single 'Extraordinary World'
- Jonathan Lykes 'I Love Being Black' video premiere
- Lewis Capaldi's outtake 'Lasting Lover' to be released by Sigala and James Arthur
- Brazilian female alt rock musician and producer I Am Night releases new 'Delayed Afterlight'
- Latin Grammy nominee Claudia Acuña's reveals new video 'Agüita de corazón'
- Ronnie Wood 'Somebody Up There Likes Me' released on Blu-ray and deluxe hardback book
- This week’s emerging and self-releasing artists
- Quaglino’s reopens its doors
- Soul-Pop newcomer, Liz Cass shares vibrant new single 'Chaos'
- Jessica Faroe challenges perceptions of beauty with new inspirational synth-pop anthem
