Grids and Dots – The Great Divide

Sydney band Grids and Dots releases a new song about being together, apart called “The Great Divide.” This trio is Carmen Minikus, Daniel Handaru, and Pat.

“The video takes the topic of distance between people and has fun with it. It’s about three people who are barely friends in the real world but once they leave this reality via virtual reality and suddenly become great buddies, band mates living out their fantasies in wonderful places. But what happens when they come back to the real world again?” Grids & Dots https://www.gridsanddots.com/