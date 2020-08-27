Baby Queen – Medicine

London based Baby Queen is Bella Latham. Today she releases her 3rd single “Medicine.
 
“It’s about a tangle of mental health and navigating your way through this world,” Bella shares, “whilst being so unhappy and equally disillusioned with the cyber landscape that we are forced to live inside, and the different ways people might numb themselves, or try to find a place where they can exist in amongst all of this fucking chaos.” https://www.facebook.com/queenofthebabies/
August 27th, 2020