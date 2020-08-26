Girl In Red – Rue

Norwegian Marie Ulven has taken the world by storm ever since “I wane be your girlfriend” exploded in 2016. Today she releases a new song “rue”.

"rue" began in an unlikely place — a Guitar Center in Times Square where she was trying out acoustic guitars and happened upon its chord progression. Taking further shape at the back of her tour bus, it's inspired by the parallels she recognized between herself and the character of Rue in HBO's Euphoria. "She is a drug addict, which I'm not," says Marie. "But a lot of the stuff she's felt and is trying to escape from is shit I'm dealing with all the time." Returning to Norway, she began to construct a far bigger arrangement. The song sees Marie battle with mental health struggles. "That's some heavy ass work," says Marie. "It's not physical work but it feels like it because it's so hard."