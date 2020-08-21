Elohim – I’m Lost

Elohim returns with an experimental track that is both traditional and bold. The track came about as she jumped down the rabbit hole herself.

“I was playing these bizarre parts using manipulated synths and quite literally lost myself in the process for a moment. The sounds and keyboard parts, the whole experience, took me to another planet.”

https://elohimxelohim.com/

