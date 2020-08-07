Icona Pop – Feels in My Body

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (116)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (65)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (97)
- Film of the Month (77)
- Interviews (368)
- Live Photos (586)
- Live Show Reviews (73)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (30)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (85)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (327)
- Unfinished Mail (102)
- Upcoming New releases (48)
- Video of the Month (83)
- Videos (1,459)
- Website of the Month (113)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- The Weeknd Shares Posthumous Juice WRLD Collab
- Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion Team Up for the Bouncy ‘WAP’
- Blink-182’s Unleash ‘Quarantine’ From Upcoming EP
- Midnight Oil Release First New Song in 17 Years
- Watch the Rolling Stones’ New ‘Scarlet’ Video Starring Paul Mescal
- Roger Waters Revives Two Deep Cuts From Pink Floyd’s The Wall
- Bad Religion Unveil New Symphonic Version of Against the Grain’s “Faith Alone”
- Hear Prince’s Previously Unreleased Song ‘Cosmic Day’
- Listen to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Viking-Centric Main Theme
- Bon Iver Tap Jenny Lewis, Bruce Springsteen for New Song ‘AUATC’
Music Connection
- BLVD Sounds Announces Emiko as President
- Radial Engineering Announces Acoustic Series Family Designation for Acoustic Instrument Preamps
- French Band Chinese Man Records 360 Audio with SSL's System T S500 Control Surface
- ASCAP Presents SPF (Summer Performance Festival)
- Evanescence and HeadCount Launch Campaign to Promote Voter Registration & Easy Voting Access
- 2 Days Left to Help Save Indie Venues
- $10,000 Songwriting Competition Winner Surprised With Giant Check
- AMPED Distribution Bolsters Its Label Roster with Key Signings
- Upcoming AIMP Webinars, Importance of Data Quality and Data in Music Publishing
- George Thorogood Announces Fund for Ovarian Cancer Research
Music News Underground
- Nick Lexington to release his new single 'Sad Beautiful Girl'
- Black Sabbath to celebrate 50th anniversary of Paranoid with deluxe edition
- Introducing Pefoma, a brand-new social media and streaming app set to revolutionise the music industry for artists
- Shirley Bassey signs to Decca for a career spanning album
- V Festival to comeback with one-off virtual broadcast
- Broken Social Contract has had enough of Donald Trump, premieres new single
- Blossoms announce double album release
- Evanescence video filmed on iPhones nominated for MTV/VMA Award
- Robyn has teased a new song with SG Lewis
- Louise launches new lifestyle blog 'Lou Loves'
Leave a Reply