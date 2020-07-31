Artist of the Month – August 2020

Reyna Roberts is a new country artist ready to blaze a trail. She has done fundraising efforts to support veterans. Something of a natural for a child of veterans. She didn’t record her first song until 2014. Her latest single is “Stompin Grounds”

When asked about the story behind the song, Roberts shared, “I remember when me and Noah Henson (my producer and co-writer), first started writing “Stompin’ Grounds.” He and his family (I think of them as my family, too) had just moved into their new house. We were sitting on the floor because his studio wasn’t set up yet. There was nothing in the room – just me, him, and his acoustic guitar. Noah was playing a riff, and I immediately loved it. So, we began to write. We laugh about it now because we didn’t even have chairs. So, we recorded a voice memo of the session, and he put parts of the voice memo in the song. We took my influences of Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Brantley Gilbert, and Brothers Osborne, and put it in a song.” https://www.facebook.com/TheReynaRoberts/