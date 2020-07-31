Almonmilkhunni – damnboy

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Hear Semisonic’s Chiming New Song ‘All It Would Take’
- Hear Billie Eilish’s Beautifully Eerie New Song ‘My Future’
- Fountains of Wayne’s Jody Porter Shares New Single, Announces Album
- Davey Havok and Jade Puget Prep New Blaqk Audio Album
- Hear King Buzzo’s Sinister New Song ‘Delayed Clarity’
- Tegan and Sara Recreate High School Photos in New Video, Prep Remix EP
- Angel Olsen Brings ‘Whole New Mess’ to Tonight Show
- Marilyn Manson Announces New LPWe Are Chaos, Shares Title Track
- Sufjan Stevens Appears on Mina Tindle’s New Song
- Phoebe Bridgers Makes Her Escape on ‘I Know the End’ Video
Music Connection
- The Legal Beat: Band and Brand Strategic Partnership In the Music Biz
- Tune In This Weekend to Rock My Soul: A Jerry Garcia Birthday Celebration
- Winners Announced for Fifth Annual AIMP Nashville Awards
- Casio Expands Digital Piano Lineup
- GODSMACK's Sully Erna Hosts 'Live From The Living Room' Marathon Fundraiser In Support Of SCARS Foundation
- NAMM Webinar Series: Pending COVID Relief
- PRS Guitars Announces Experience PRS 2020 Modern Eagle V Limited Edition
- iZotope Launches "Headroom" Podcast
- Attend the Monterey Jazz Virtual 2020 Festival
- Submit Your Music to Get Signed by MRG Recordings
Music News Underground
- Ava Max announces release date for hotly-anticipated debut album 'Heaven & Hell'
- Ananya releases new single ‘Let There Be Love’
- DALMAS Emmanuel reveals new single ‘Savages’
- This week’s emerging and self-releasing artists
- Snow Patrol and The Saturday Songwriters release The Fireside Sessions EP
- The Rolling Stones Steel Wheels Live previously unreleased concert film
- Video Premiere: Steven Malcolm teams up with Shaggy for Fuego 'Remix'
- Elvis: That's The Way It Is cinema release confirmed
- Danny Jones has quit his solo career for McFly
- Marilyn Manson returns with new album 'We Are Chaos'
