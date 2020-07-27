Karolina Rose – Runaway Angels

It is an old irony of an artist dying for their art. Karolina Rose almost did after filming this video. Staying up all night to shoot “Runaway Angels”, she passed out driving her team to the location for “White Lies” the next day, waking up to the sound of the van scraping the railing.

Karolina Rose is a Polish-American artist who is weaving her corner in the music sphere in darkpop. Her Rosemary EP comes out on August 7. https://www.karolinarose.com/