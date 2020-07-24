Emergency Grants & Resources for Artists

In light of the COVID-19 Emergency FEMMUSIC is working to collect and distribute useful links for artists. Please feel free to contact me with any others you are aware of. We begin with Emergency Grants

NEW Small Venue Grants – https://www.livemusicsociety. org/ – Deadline Sept 1, 2020 Colorado Music Relief Fund – https://www.comusicrelief.org/ – Applications open May 28 Jazz Coalition Commission Fund – https://www.jazzcoalition.org/commission-fund

Detroit, MI Artists Crisis Emergency Fund – https://detroitmi.gov/departments/planning-and-development-department/arts-culture-entrepreneurship

Arts Writers Grant Program – Deadline May 20 – https://www.artswriters.org/?mc_cid=40c9c5c40e&mc_eid=7c92c5b5f5

Performing Arts Worker Relief Fund (Bay Area) – https://www.theatrebayarea.org/page/COVID-19relief-fund

ART Emergency Fund (Bay Area) – https://untitledart.s3.amazonaws.com/press/739c85/3c59132f8d.pdf Chicago Theater Workers Relief Fund – https://chicagoplays.com/chicago-theatre-relief-workers-fund/ Biscotto-Miller Theater Workers Fund (Chicago) – https://www.seasonofconcern.org/covid Dallas Low Income Artist Fund – https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfG2gD-tsqJAclpAgsuBE6dPtLsq-dVYAhyw9lP_b1bY9GtuA/viewform Durham, NC Artist Relief Fund – https://www.northstardurham.com/artistrelief Hawaii Artist & Entertainment Fund – https://www.gofundme.com/f/hawaii-artists-amp-entertainment-professionals-fund Arts for Illinois Relief Fund – https://artsforillinois.org/donate-and-apply Indy Arts & Culture COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund – https://indykeepscreating.org/apply/ Arts Emergency Relief Fund (Los Angeles) – https://culturela.org/grants-and-calls/aer-fund/ Maryland State Arts Council Emergency Grants – https://www.msac.org/press-release/msac-opens-emergency-grants-arts-organizations-and-independent-artists MASS Cultural Council COVID-19 Relief- https://massculturalcouncil.org/blog/covid-19-relief-effort-for-individuals/ Oolite Arts Relief Fund (Miami) – https://oolitearts.org/relieffund/ Fulcrum Fund (Santa Fe, NM) – Deadline April 15 – – https://www.516arts.org/opportunities/fulcrum-fund Creative Response Fund Emergency Grants (New Orleans) – https://creativeresponse.works/ NYC Community Trust COVID-19 Response & Impact Fund – https://www.nycommunitytrust.org/covid19/ Mayer Foundation Economic Relief Grants (NY) – http://fdnweb.org/mayer/ NYC Dancers Relief Fund – https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5512939/NYC-Dancers-Relief-Fund-COVID-19 Philadelphia Performing Artists’ Emergency Fund – https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdM5XiYrNFpnbHs9mu7hC06VPO21KFXwfB4WbGtXJFd-haVBw/viewform Portland Area Artist Relief Emergency Fund – https://www.pdxartistrelief.com/ SF Foundation Emergency Response Fund for Nonprofits – https://sff.org/for-nonprofits-apply-for-a-grant-from-the-sff-covid-19-emergency-response-fund/ 4Culture Relief Fund (Seattle, WA) – https://www.4culture.org/cultural-relief-fund/ Creative Industry Relief Fund (Ft Worth, TX) – http://www2.unitedwaytarrant.org/ArtistsReliefFund Artist Trust Relief Fund (Washington) – https://artisttrust.submittable.com/submit/162977/covid-19-artist-trust-relief-fund Wherewithal Recovery Grants (Washington, DC) – https://www.wherewithalgrants.org/ Washington Theater Guide Taking Care Fund (Washington, DC) – http://www.theatrewashington.org/content/apply-now-financial-assistance Passim Emergency Artist Relief Fund (PEAR – Massachusetts) – https://www.passim.org/PEARFund/ Mercury Café COVID-19 Relief – Denver, CO – https://www.gofundme.com/f/mercury-cafe-covid-19-relief-fund-smb?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet The Red Backpack Fund (Female Entrepreneurs) – https://www.globalgiving.org/redbackpackfund/ Max’s Kansas City Emergency Grants – https://maxskansascity.org/emergency-grants/ The Photographer’s Fund – https://www.format.com/photographer-fund Pillars Rapid Response Fund – https://pillarsfund.org/rapid-response-fund/ Sound Royalties No Cost Funding Program – https://soundroyalties.com/no-cost-funding/ Art House Theater Campaign – https://www.gofundme.com/f/Art-House-America Canada Emergency Response Benefit – https://www.canada.ca/en/services/benefits/ei/cerb-application.html?utm_source=Sound+Diplomacy+Newsletter&utm_campaign=3a14658d6f-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2020_04_08_11_43&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_b7babc58ff-3a14658d6f-337983653

Colorado Artist Relief Fund (Formerly Imagine 2020 Artist Assistance Fund) – http://www.artsandvenuesdenver.com/about-imagine-2020/imagine-2020-artist-assistance-fund Denver Arts & Venues Cultural Sector Support & Resources Page – http://www.artsandvenuesdenver.com/covid-support/cultural-resources COVID-19 & Freelance Artist Emergency Funding Resource Page – https://covid19freelanceartistresource.wordpress.com/emergency-funding/ Colorado COVID-19 Business Resource Center – https://choosecolorado.com/covid19/ COVID-19 Co Creatives Relief Grant – https://coloradocreativeindustries.org/opportunities/covid-19-co-creatives-relief-grant/ SONA (Songwriters of North America) Music Covid Relief – https://musiccovidrelief.com/ American Composers Forum Response to COVID-19 Resource List – https://composersforum.org/acf-response-to-covid-19/?utm_source=New+Music+USA&utm_campaign=dc202256f0-solidarity_fund_app_announcement&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_8d3ef45613-dc202256f0-65985601 Gener8tor Cares Act Deck – https://medium.com/gener8tor/gener8tor-cares-act-deck-d72b51ba745d Bavarian Emergency Relief Fund – https://www.stmwi.bayern.de/soforthilfe-corona/?utm_source=Sound+Diplomacy+Newsletter&utm_campaign=34d4ae564e-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2020_03_31_01_51&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_b7babc58ff-34d4ae564e-337983653 Berlin (IBB) Emergency Relief Fund – https://www.berlin.de/sen/web/presse/pressemitteilungen/2020/pressemitteilung.912657.php?utm_source=Sound+Diplomacy+Newsletter&utm_campaign=34d4ae564e-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2020_03_31_01_51&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_b7babc58ff-34d4ae564e-337983653 Soundgirls CoronaVirus Relief – https://soundgirls.org/soundgirls-coronavirus-relief/ Live Nation – Crew Aid – https://www.livenationentertainment.com/crewnation/ Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief – https://artists.spotify.com/blog/spotify-covid-19-music-relief Help Musicians UK – https://www.cognitoforms.com/HelpMusicians1/HelpMusiciansCoronavirusFinancialHardshipFund Newport Festivals Musician Relief Fund – https://form.jotform.com/NewportFestivals/nffmusicianrelief Clara Lionel Foundation Grants – https://claralionelfoundation.org/ Sound of Silence (Australia) – https://thesoundofsilence.com.au/ Government of South Australia – COVID-19 Arts Grant Support – https://www.dpc.sa.gov.au/responsibilities/arts-and-culture/grants/covid-19-arts-grants-support HOMEFRONT – Funding for Canberra Artist (Australia) – Deadline April 17 – https://www.arts.act.gov.au/funding/homefront?fbclid=IwAR02SC261lLLG5Fk1GGOi2BkTE81nDHB3JETO47wpGWW_05KnRjQJ-Wck-A

Suporrt NoCo Audio Engineers & Light Designers – https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-noco-audio-engineers-amp-lighting-designers?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet RiNo Arts District Microgrants (Denver) – https://rinoartdistrict.org/RiNo-Support-Fund-Micro-Grant-Application Global COVID-19 Relief Fund – https://gogcrc.splashthat.com/ New Music USA Solidarity Fund – https://www.newmusicusa.org/content/solidarity-fund/?utm_source=New+Music+USA&utm_campaign=99cb0159f4-solidarity_fund_announcement&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_8d3ef45613-99cb0159f4-65985601