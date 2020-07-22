Jess Locke – Fool

Melbourne artist Jess Locke has just signed with Dot Dash Recordings, In celebration, she has released “Fool.”

“Is this the best you can do? You look like a fool” by Locke’s own admission this is as acid as her tongue gets. Delivered with irony, ‘Fool’, gives voice to real feelings of disappointment in people and in the way they treat each other, the way some set about to divide and exploit when threatened.

Of the track, Locke asserts: “I originally imagined the chorus being sung by the Earth, or some other omniscient entity, to humans, like a loving parent to a wayward teenager – not angry, just disappointed. Although I wrote the song more than a year ago, I feel like it could have been written as a soundtrack to 2020”. https://www.jesslocke.com/