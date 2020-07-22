B. Miles – Worst Enemy

B. Miles is not a new voice. Her songs have garnered over 20 million streams on Spotify, and have been played on Netflix’s Cable Girls, KCRW, and more. Today she released “Worst Enemy.”

“Worst Enemy” mines the spaces between B.Miles’ rising profile as a musician and her day-to-day realities simply being Brenna. Packing sold-out venues at 9 pm and clocking into mundane day jobs at 9 am… daily ruminations on if her dreams are in sight and looming fears of settling for good. Above all else, she gets real about the internal strife that dichotomy creates. https://bmiles.co/