The Underground Music Showcase

Saturday July 25, 2020 7pm – 10pm MST

www.undergroundmusicshowcase. com

In celebrating 20 years of UMS this year, things are changing a lot. In the past UMS has been a 4 day, then 3-day music festival including national, regional, and local acts. This year in the shadow of COVID-19 it is a new event entirely.

This year it is a 3-hour virtual music festival, variety show, and telethon to benefit the Colorado Music Relief Fund. The Colorado Music Relief Fund was created to support all of those who help bring music to our lives — host of talented and dedicated individuals, crews, and businesses working on stage and behind the scenes. https://www.comusicrelief.org/ home

Hosted by Christie Buchele and Sam Tellent, UMS will include live performances broadcast from the Hi-Dive, and music video premieres. This year’s lineup includes the following local woman acts:

Neoma – https://www.facebook.com/ Neoma.lun/

Ramakhanda – https://ramakhandra.com/

The Milk Blossoms – https://www.facebook.com/ themilkblossoms/

The Still Tide – http://www.thestilltide.com/

YaSi – https://www.yasimuse.com/

Wildermiss – https://www.wildermiss.com/