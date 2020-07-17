Elliphant – Uterus

It has been four years since Elliphant has released a solo song. She does so today with a unique and powerful piece.

Of the recording process, Elliphant said, “[Uterus] was written in the grass on a guitar, high over the Pacific Ocean, and just under the mountain tops in Malibu. It was one of my absolute favorite sessions with two of my absolute favorite producers.” Lyrically, the track touches on the idea that the safety of the womb is gone with the wind the second you are born. It’s hard to live, hard to hold on to who you are, and even harder to let go of what you have become. The pureness of life is so fragile, and to be born is the beginning of the end https://www.facebook.com/ elliphantmusic/