Elise LeGrow – Evan

Elise LeGrow brings a retro-soul sound with a modern arrangement that strikes to the heart. “Evan” is also LeGrow’s first single off her upcoming album. Her first album Playing Chess was named not for the game, but the legacy of Chess Records.

“Evan” is produced by award-winning Angelo Petraglia (Kings of Leon) and is released via Awesome Music/S-Curve Records/BMG. It is a deeply moving, slow-burning tribute to LeGrow’s friend who was killed over a decade ago and whose murder has never been solved. The poignant track centers LeGrow’s peerless vocal power with brokenhearted lyrics that lament the loss of her friend and reflect the mourning she continues to do for him, juxtaposed against light, airy melodies. The release is accompanied by an equally affecting, reflective video directed by Adrian Vieni. More details on the upcoming album to be announced.

LeGrow says of “Evan,”

“It doesn’t come from a place of vendetta. It was really an act of reflection, and when I sing it, I hope that feeling will be shared by others, maybe about a friend they lost.” https://eliselegrow.com/