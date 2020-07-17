Alix & Neeza – Good

While a lot of us find it best to just move on from an ex-love and hope you never bump into them in your favorite cereal aisle at the store, ALIX and NEZZA take a different approach. Directed by Lindsay Sunada, the duo wish their exes well and use an almost fairytale style backdrop to emphasize their sincere well wishes. With today’s current social and political climate in mind, ALIX felt compelled to take the time to educate herself further, and to use her platform to bring awareness to topics that are important and to support individual campaigns. The music video now includes an important message about supporting social justice goals and the Black Lives Matter movement. ALIX and Nezza discovered a GoFundMe campaign for All-Inclusive Mental Health & Wellness Services that Cater Specifically to the Black Community in Mississipi; it is run by an inspiring woman who seems to truly want to make a difference through a cause that’s very important. https://www.alixmusic.com/

