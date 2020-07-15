Tkay Maidza – Don’t Call Again

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Semisonic Follow a Little Boy’s Adventure in ‘You’re Not Alone’ Video
- Bob Mould Tackles Religion in ‘Forecast of Rain’
- Billie Joe Armstrong Covers Billy Bragg’s ‘A New England’
- The Prize Fighter Inferno Releases ‘Stray Bullets’ Video
- Massive Attack Call for Global Change on Audiovisual EP Eutopia
- The Rolling Stones Drop ‘Criss Cross’ Video, Announce Goats Head Soup Reissue
- Kid Cudi Announces New Single With Eminem
- X Roll Back the Years in ‘Alphabetland’ Video
- Gerard Way Releases New Song ‘Here Comes The End’
- Mickey Leigh’s Mutated Music Shares Socially Conscious New Video
Music Connection
- Coffeehouse-Style Singer/Songwriter Songs Needed
- Alternative Rock Producer Seeking Artist Collaboration
- American Songwriter Presents its 2020 Lyric Contest
- The Songwriter's Association Hosts Mid-Atlantic Song Contest
- Kubernik: Interview with Charlie Daniels On Recording With Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen
- QSC's Fresh Bytes Webinars Continue
- ASCAP Experience: Home Edition Continues
- Gibson Launches Search for Missing 1959-1960 Shipping Ledger
- Submit Entries for the NAMM TEC Awards
- United Recording Names Bill Smith Chief Archiving Engineer
Music News Underground
- Spotify launches new podcast charts, promoting podcast discovery for users and creators
- Romel steps up with latest release 'Mind Blown' ft. Sweet Billy Boy
- Nancy Ruth reveals 'Turn The Lights Back Down'
- The MP3 turns 25 today: How the file format opened the door to mass piracy, the iPod and streaming
- Watch trailer for Idiot Prayer: Nick Cave Alone at Alexandra Palace
- Mary Anne Hobbs to celebrate Prince’s critically-acclaimed album Sign O' The Times
- BAFTA award winner Yulia Mahr’s new video for Max Richter’s Mercy
- James Peden releases Instrumental Sessions
- Viral TikTok sensation Rich Nana releases debut single 'Papi Chulo'
- Tom Visser reveals new single ‘Health Scare’
