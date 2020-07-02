Evelyn Cools – Gold Woman

Evelyn Cools has traveled the world from Hong Kong to Budapest before finally landing in NY. Cools is originally from Belgium. Her music is indie singer-songwriter with a strong guitar edge. On August 14 she will release her EP Misfit Paradise which was produced with Enrique Lara.

“Inspired by times of restlessness, elation, heartbreak, and wonder, Misfit Paradise explores the complex relationships we have with ourselves, others, and our environment, and how we find peace and meaning within it all,” Cools says. “It is about life’s greatest joys – love, acceptance, nature, adventure – but also its greatest sorrows. It aims to capture little specs of magic against a world of unknowns.”

Today she releases the latest track from EP, “Gold Woman” a guitar driven song with a strong beat and a memorable chorus. For info visit https://www.ecoolsmusic.com/