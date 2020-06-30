SAD13 – Ghost (of a Good Time)

Sadie Dupuis announces the sophomore album for her project SAD13 with the song “Ghost (Of a Good Time). The album is called Haunted Painting and features Helado Negro’s Roberto Lange, Deerhoof’s Satomi Matsuzaki, Merrill Garbus of tUnE-yArDs, and Pile’s Rick Maguire

Dupuis calls the track her “party song about not going out”—an oddball dance anthem for the introverts and anti-nostalgists among us, inspired by a recent Bushwick basement show with a 1 a.m. start-time she would have tolerated a decade ago. For info visit https://www.sad13.horse/