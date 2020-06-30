Flock of Dimes – Like So Much Desire

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (114)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (65)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (97)
- Film of the Month (75)
- Interviews (364)
- Live Photos (585)
- Live Show Reviews (73)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (29)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (84)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (308)
- Unfinished Mail (100)
- Upcoming New releases (46)
- Video of the Month (82)
- Videos (1,387)
- Website of the Month (111)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda Announces New Album Created on Twitch
- The Dalai Lama Releases ‘One of My Favorite Prayers’
- Jennifer Hudson Stars as Aretha Franklin in First Respect Teaser Trailer
- Incubus Share New Live Version of ‘Agoraphobia’
- Aloe Blacc Drops New Single ‘My Way,’ Announces First Album in 7 Years
- Semisonic Are Back With First Song in Almost 20 Years
- Big Boi Releases New Single With Sleepy Brown, Says Big Sleepover Is ‘Coming Soon’
- Serj Tankian Explores the Connection Between Music and Activism in New Doc
- Brittany Howard Performs ‘Goat Head’ on Tonight Show
- Aminé Goes on a Quarantine Cruise in ‘Riri’ Video
Music Connection
- Update: JBL's Learning Sessions
- QSC's Live Audio Webinars Continue in July
- July Events at the Newly Reopened Birthplace of Country Music Museum
- Exec Profile: Takaki Maeda
- Out Take: Edward Patrick White
- Songwriter Profile: Maggie Szabo
- Golden Age of the DAW: Tools For Our Trade
- Tip Jar: 7 Tips for Improving Your Studio's Acoustics on Your Own
- Up Close: Studio City Sound
- Q&A with The Black Keys
Music News Underground
- Jess Gillam, Nitin Sawhney, Marian Hill and Justin Adams added to Royal Albert Home
- Lady Gaga announces big-name collaborations for new album
- The Ivors - Grosvenor House ceremony no longer to take place, winners still announced on 2 Sept
- Jack Terroni retruns with new single ‘Good Luck!’ and exclusive session
- Jamie Scott premieres Birdy co-write ‘This Time Lucky’
- The Kim White Band brings the world comfort with latest song 'Shelter'
- This week’s emerging and self-releasing artists
- RJ Thompson premieres new single ‘Forget About The Day’ with poignant message about mental health
- The Prairie Dogz reveal 'Gratefully Waiting' video from new album 'Soulful'
- JHelix 'Baby Yellow (In a Dream)' video premiere
Leave a Reply