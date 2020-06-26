Nadia Vaeh – RiSE

Nadia Vaeh is bringing her positivity and an inspirational message to her new track “RiSE”. “I wrote RiSE in hopes to help to bridge or repair some of the gaps and barriers between our one human race. When I found “Love has no Labels” I immediately felt a connection with the organization and their message to the world. After looking deeper I saw their affiliation with HRC (the Human Rights Campaign). Since LHNL does not accept donations from the public, I will be directing proceeds from “RiSE” to HRC. Happy Pride month! Let’s celebrate love for all, regardless of any identity label,” explains Vaeh.

June 26th, 2020