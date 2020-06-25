Alewya – Sweating

Alewya is a UK based producer and singer with Ethiopian-Egyptian roots.

The translation of Alewya’s name from Arabic means “most high” or “the highest” so it’s fitting that her music centres around the idea of transcendence. Her music is an accessible space for her and her listeners to connect spiritually. “I want to move people to themself. I want them to feel the same way that I felt when I had a taste of a higher power and felt there was a presence over me. I want people to feel that.”

Alewya notes, “It’s about feeling chemistry with someone but also about a female who is not afraid of her prowess and power. It’s a mood.”

