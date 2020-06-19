PRIDE: Inside – A Virtual Pride Event

June 19, 2020

2pm ET

The artist list for this PRIDE event blows us away. It includes: Alex the Astronaut, Chloe Lilac, Gia Woods, mxmtoon, Sinead Harnett and more. Catch on YouTube at https://youtu.be/ef8Ztn8RItQ

For info visit https://www.pride.com/