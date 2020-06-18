Jules Truly – Taste of Your Medicine

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (114)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (65)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (97)
- Film of the Month (75)
- Interviews (364)
- Live Photos (585)
- Live Show Reviews (73)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (29)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (83)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (294)
- Unfinished Mail (100)
- Upcoming New releases (46)
- Video of the Month (81)
- Videos (1,365)
- Website of the Month (111)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- Bruce Hornsby Releases New Single With James Mercer, Announces New Album
- The Microphones Returns With First Album in 17 Years
- Alison Mosshart Announces Sound Wheel, Drops ‘Returning The Screw’
- Anthrax’s Charlie Benante and DMC Team Up on New Charity Collab
- The Killers Return to Ellen DeGeneres Show With ‘Caution’
- YG Releases Video for ‘FTP’ From Black Lives Matter Protest in Hollywood
- Soccer Mommy Drops Latest Singles Series Offering With Beabadoobee
- Metallica’s Lars Ulrich Thanks Nurse With Big Surprise on Jimmy Kimmel Live
- The Flaming Lips Show Everyone How to Do a Socially Distant Concert on Late Show
- Naked Giants Announce New Album, Share First Single ‘Take a Chance’
Music Connection
- Julien's Auctions: Kurt Cobain’s MTV Unplugged Guitar and Other Rare Rock Relics
- Album Review: Between The Buried and Me's Self-Titled Debut Vinyl Re-Release (10/10)
- Ask an Expert - The GRAMMY Awards Process
- ASCAP Pop Music Awards Release and Winners List
- Solid State Logic ORIGIN Mixing Console Now Shipping Worldwide
- Focusrite Pro Podcast Marks One-Year Anniversary
- Contemporary Country Songs Needed by A&R Executive
- Gene Foley is Offering Artists Free Phone Consultations
- Fête de la Musique / Make Music Day Festival Will Go Online
- World Wide Open Call for New Korean Broadway Musical
Music News Underground
- Tris McCall 'The Unmapped Man' video premiere
- Dream Wife share new single 'Temporary'
- Marina Matiss releases 'More Than Heaven'
- Kylie Minogue joins The BBC Glastonbury Experience
- Jean-Michel Jarre to play a Live VR performance to celebrate Fête de la Musique
- Jose Alberto to hold free online concert live from Cuba
- Craymo releases new EP 'Love Power' featuring new single 'Give Me Your Love'
- Hip hop legends Cypress Hill to perform Live from LA with MelodyVR
- Annie Lennox, Sting, Taylor Swift, Emeli Sandé, Jessie J, Paloma Faith, Celeste launch The Circle Music Auction
- TripleYoThreat 'Always Lookin' Fly As F**k' video premiere
Leave a Reply