SeriesFest Season 6

June 18-24, 2020

A Virtual Celebration of Episodic Storytelling

https://seriesfest.eventive. org/welcome

SeriesFest is a television festival that includes features, short, discussions and more. This year it goes virtual. Among this year’s highlights include:

Innovation Talk with Jeffrey Katzenberg & Mike Fries

Opening Night Screening of P-Valley produced by Katori Hall

Killing Eve: Behind the Scenes discussion with Sally Woodward Gentle, Suzanne Heathcote, Miranda Brown & Shannon Murphy

Innovation Talk with Kathleen Finch & Meredith Verdone

In addition there will be talks about the impact of COVID-19, Digital Shorts, Drama, Comedy and more up for competition.