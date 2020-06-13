Sody – Bedroom Ceiling

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- YG Releases Video for ‘FTP’ From Black Lives Matter Protest in Hollywood
- Soccer Mommy Drops Latest Singles Series Offering With Beabadoobee
- Metallica’s Lars Ulrich Thanks Nurse With Big Surprise on Jimmy Kimmel Live
- The Flaming Lips Show Everyone How to Do a Socially Distant Concert on Late Show
- Naked Giants Announce New Album, Share First Single ‘Take a Chance’
- Sia and Maddie Ziegler Bring Bubbly Performance of ‘Together’ to Tonight Show
- Grant-Lee Phillips Shares ‘Straight to the Ground’ From Upcoming Album
- The Dalai Lama to Release Inner World to Celebrate 85th Birthday
- Gorillaz Share Latest ‘Song Machine’ Offering ‘Friday 13th’
- Bill & Ted Face the Music Gets Excellent First Trailer
Music Connection
- NIVA Fundraiser: Live At The Lobero Theatre with Kenny Loggins
- Rock Music Alliance Debuts New Podcast
- Bobby Borg Consulting: Music and Social Causes
- An Update from AMERICANAFEST
- Audio-Technica Expands Blog Content with New Interview with Mindi Abair
- The Focusrite Sound Comes to iPad Pro
- Coachella and Stagecoach Festivals Cancelled
- Continued: QSC's TouchMix Webinars
- Update from the Spirit of Harmony Foundation
- NAMM Advocacy Summit: Supporting Arts and Music Education
Music News Underground
- Sports Team achieve highest first week sales for debut album by a British band in four years
- Kylie Rothfield's synth-pop new single 'Too Late' has us floating on cloud nine
- Moyka releases new EP ‘Spaces’ and video for ‘Kanazawa’
- Rory Gallagher 25th Anniversary
- Tricky announces forthcoming album with lead single 'Fall Please'
- Independent Label Market team up with Bandcamp
- Steve Aoki to compete in Warzone Royal Ruckus tournament to support racial equality
- This week’s emerging and self-releasing artists
- 'The Pound Of Music' looks to predict what type of songs will be chart toppers
- Sparks release ‘All That - Live In Isolation’ video
