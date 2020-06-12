Miniq – Little Miss No 1

This Australian group is sisters Dominique and Isabelle Morgan. This debut track was produced by Simon Dobson and is dominated by Dominique Morgan’s vocals. Morgan says about the track:

“Something everyone can relate to. Everyone knows or has been involved in a one-sided relationship, giving more than you should to someone who doesn’t deserve it.”

For info visit https://www.facebook.com/miniqmusic/

