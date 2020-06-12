Liza Anne – I Wanna Be There

“This song is about feeling the weight of someone else’s sadness and feeling it, inevitably, bring you down too because when you love someone, sometimes you wear their emotions like your own.”

This is the third single off Anne’s Bad Vacation coming out July 24. It follows “Bad Vacation” and “Bummer Days.” For info visit http://www.lizaannemusic.com/

