Grant – Words

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (114)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (65)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (96)
- Film of the Month (75)
- Interviews (364)
- Live Photos (584)
- Live Show Reviews (73)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (29)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (83)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (289)
- Unfinished Mail (100)
- Upcoming New releases (46)
- Video of the Month (81)
- Videos (1,354)
- Website of the Month (111)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- Sia and Maddie Ziegler Bring Bubbly Performance of ‘Together’ to Tonight Show
- Grant-Lee Phillips Shares ‘Straight to the Ground’ From Upcoming Album
- The Dalai Lama to Release Inner World to Celebrate 85th Birthday
- Gorillaz Share Latest ‘Song Machine’ Offering ‘Friday 13th’
- Bill & Ted Face the Music Gets Excellent First Trailer
- Steve Earle Shares Acoustic Version of ‘Times Like These’
- Juicy J Speaks Out on Systemic Racism, Reparations and More in ‘Hella Fuckin’ Trauma’
- The Killers Change ‘Land of the Free’ Lyrics to Show Support for Black Lives Matter
- Leon Bridges and Terrace Martin Share Poignant ‘Sweeter’
- Rufus Wainwright’s ‘You Ain’t Big’ Lyric Video Delves Into Civil Rights Movement
Music Connection
- Update from the Spirit of Harmony Foundation
- NAMM Advocacy Summit: Supporting Arts and Music Education
- Another Venue Joins National Independent Venue Association (NIVA)
- Grammy Museum Releases Two Archived Songwriter HOF Programs
- Avicii Experience to Open in Stockholm in 2021
- NARIP Synch Agent Pitch Session: SoStereo Co-Founder Beto Azout
- The ASCAP Experience: Home Edition, Week 2 Lineup
- TDE and the Think Watts Foundation to Hold Food Giveaway in Watts, CA
- Nashville’s Blackbird Studio Installs SSL ORIGIN Analogue Console
- Win a Free Mastering Session from Cefe Flynn
Music News Underground
- Action Bronson kicks off intense weight loss regime
- Cardi B left unhappy by skin shedding new tattoo
- Jorja Smith, Nubya Garcia, Shabaka Hutchings, Ezra Collective, Emma-Jean Thackray on Blue Note Re:imagined
- The Amber Trust and ISM to launch ground-breaking new digital resource for teaching music to blind children
- Wave raises $30M funding from Scooter Braun, Maveron, Griffin Gaming Partners, Alex Rodriguez
- Fontaines D.C. share video for new single 'I Don't Belong'
- 75% of Arts and Entertainment businesses have temporarily closed or paused trading
- AIM Covid-19 Crisis Fund opens to wider applications for contractors & freelancers
- Jade Thirlwall calls out L'Oreal as she stands in solidarity with Munroe Bergdorf
- Faith Hill once changed whole tour wardrobe so she could wear trainers
Leave a Reply