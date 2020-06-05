I, Doris – Wonderwomen

I, Doris is a London supergoup. It is Cassie Fox on bass and vox, Lucy Morgan on Keytar and vox, Abby Werth on guitar and vox, and Louise Edwards Knight on drums. Cassie Fox is the founder of the Loud Women Festival which has been featured on FEMMUSIC. I, Doris is a mummycore feminist pop band. Their single “Wonderwomen” was filmed just before lockdown and is in praise of women taking on everyday tasks.

Doris says of the song: “Women are often praised for being multi-tasking superheroes – who needs that kind of pressure? This is a song about cutting yourself some slack. If you’ve managed to get the kids to school in one piece, and get through the day without thumping your boss, you’re doing fine.” For info visit https://www.facebook.com/ IDoris/