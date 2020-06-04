Sugar Joans – No Patience

Sugar Joans co-wrote “No Patience” with her best friend, Sveta Bout, and producers Shag and Scoob. Joans used painful emotions and recollections from a breakup as inspiration for the single. “We got in the studio and finished the song in pretty much 3 hours. From then on, we basically never stopped working together. At the time, Sveta was in NYC and we would FaceTime constantly to write while I was in the studio,” explained Joans. The lyrics simultaneously depict a melancholic breakup and an uplifting perspective about moving on and being happy as your authentic self. For info visit https://www.instagram.com/ sugarjoans/

