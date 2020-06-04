Lithics – Hands

Portland’s Lithics was named one of our favorite acts in 2018. It is our pleasure to present their latest single “Hands” off their 3rd album Tower of Age out June 5 on Trouble in Mind Records. The video, released in March, is filled with pastels and close quarters was directed by Christie MacLean. Lithics are Aubrey Hornor, Bob Desaulniers, Wiley Hickson, and Mason Crumbley. They have a unique minimalist punk edge. For info visit https://www.instagram.com/ lithicsband/

June 4th, 2020