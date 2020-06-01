Mental Health & Music

I write this exactly halfway through May and am getting ready to post Janet Devlin’s interview. At the same time, I’m looking at doing an interview with Liza Anne. The common theme is mental illness. Last year we interview Elohim about her struggles with anxiety. There was a time when speaking about mental illness in the industry would be frowned upon. Everyone was expected to be the ideal version of themselves (the 50’s) or a superstar (the 80’s). Showing weakness destroyed that myth and made you human. In the days of #MeToo mental illness is normal.

As we enter a new phase of new normal we’re all suffering cabin fever. Life has been put on pause but the mind keeps moving. The new normal may be here for a while and we all need to be here on the other side.