LPX – Delayed Gratification

Lizzy Plapinger is LPX. She is the founder of Neon Gold Records and lead singer for MS MR. Today she releases her second single of an upcoming EP. “Delayed Gratification” was produced by Mike Irish and was supposed to be released as part of her tour dates with Maggie Rogers and Carly Rae Jepsen. Talk about delayed gratification.

Plapinger says about the track “will I ever prove I’m living to choose a life where I leave a sound.” For info visit https://www.iamlpx.com