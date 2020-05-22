San Cisco – On the Line

San Cisco’s new song is wrapped in lyrics about a waning relationship. The band explains, “Where do you draw the line? When do you pull the plug? How do you know if the juice is worth the squeeze? The game of love is never an easy one to play. Do you pick up the pieces and move onto something new? Or stick it out for another round of romance?”

The video is a joyously alive take on that moment when we all get released from stay at home. San Cisco is an Australian indie band with Jordi Davieson, Joshua Biondillo, and Scarlett Stevens. “On The Line” is part of the Flaws EP which is a preview to a forthcoming album. For info visit https://www.sancisco.com/