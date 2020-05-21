Tkay Maidza – Shook

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Margo Price Drops Perfectly Imperfect at The Ryman
- Carly Rae Jepsen Surprises Everyone With Uplifting Dedicated: Side B
- Sia Enlists Maddie Ziegler, Kate Hudson and More for Rainbow-Filled ‘Together’ Video
- Gorillaz’s 2-D and Damon Albarn Perform ‘Aries’ on Kimmel Live
- The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde Covers Bob Dylan’s ‘Standing in the Doorway’
- Billy Corgan Gives Unplugged Performance of ‘Hard Times’ on Tonight Show
- Brandon Flowers Shares Joy Division’s ‘Profound Impact’ in Ian Curtis Tribute
- Damon Albarn Debuts Music from New Solo Project on Broiler Room Livestream
- Coheed and Cambria’s Claudio Sanchez Reignites the Prize Fighter Inferno in Lockdown
- Sharon Van Etten and Josh Homme Cover ‘(What’s So Funny ’Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding?’
Music Connection
- Introducing NAMM Advocacy Summit and Upcoming Webinars
- Audio-Technica’s “Drum Mic Basics” Tutorial Videos
- Update: Sofar Sounds Listening Room Schedule
- "Quarantide" Adds Pioneering Musicians to Friday's Lineup
- Alfa Releases "Both Sides Now" Cover to Support LA Regional Food Bank
- Grammy Museum Announces Peggy Lee 100th Birthday Celebration
- Motown Records Launches The ABC Initiative
- Expert Advice: The Importance of Vibing With A Producer
- Celestion Debuts the Magnificent 7 Collection of Impulse Responses
- Music Advocates Denounce Big Radio Bailout in HEROES Act
Music News Underground
- Reggie in a time of lockdown, Zippo celebrate Bob Marley
- White Riot documentary about Rock Against Racism
- This week’s emerging and self-releasing artists
- Inhaler release new single 'Falling In'
- Electronic producer Kennedy One releases his debut album Metropolis on June 5
- Quanna offers up new 'Like Me' remix produced by Lost
- BRIT Awards’ charity, The BRIT Trust, donates £30,000 to Music Support to promote mental well-being
- Bombay Bicycle Club cover Selena Gomez
- Foxes makes her comeback with new single 'Love Not Loving You’
- Sky Arts & Eagle Rock Entertainment proudly presents the first in-depth film biography of Ronnie Wood
