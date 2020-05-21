Isabella Lovestory – Golosa

Isabella Lovestory released her debut EP Humo in 2019. Her music is reggaeton. Lovestory was born in Honduras and lives in Montral. Her new song is raunchy through a female lens.

Speaking on the video, Isabella says: “I wanted the video for ‘Golosa’ to encapsulate a carefree sexy world. Colorful lips, luscious environments, lollipop licking. In the video you see me seducing the world, walking with heels at the beach, walking into the ocean with the heels on, riding a bike with heels on. Rain with makeup on. Unpractical scenarios that make me look like an airhead always make me feel empowered and fantastical. I like to laugh at the world. Petting the cat in the makeup room is a personal popstar fantasy.”

