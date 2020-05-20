Lost

 

Once again we have 2 artists with a single under the same name. Both released the single to announce their new album:

Josie Dunne released the Late Teens/Early Twenties EP on May 8.  https://www.josiedunne.com/

Alex the Astronaut will release The Theory of Absolutely Nothing on August 21. https://www.alextheastronaut.com/

